BTF 23-2: Global Reach

MORÓN AIR BASE, SPAIN – This week the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, operating out of Morón Air Base, Spain, performed missions in three different areas of responsibility.



On Mar. 12, 2023 the 23rd EBS flew through the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility and integrated with a host of partner nations, building partner capacity in the region. Seven coalition nation’s fighter aircraft performed escort for the B-52H Stratofortress, demonstrating the ability to rapidly deploy integrated airpower across the region.



“The bomber task force mission is to continually assure allies and partners around the theater and to enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe,” said Capt. William Godby, weapons system officer assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron. “This commitment extends to partners in the surrounding regions.”



In addition, on March 14, the 23rd EBS also traveled to the U.S. Africa Command AOR. Departing from Spain, the B-52 flew south through Europe and into the continent of Africa, conducting a low-altitude flyby over the Volta region, Ghana in support of Exercise Flintlock, U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual special operations exercise with the intent of strengthening the ability of key partner nations in the region.



“Our mission was to demonstrate our resolve in the African and European command area of responsibility,” said Capt. Justin Kinker, weapons systems operator assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron.



Bomber Task Force missions enable aircrew to familiarize themselves with air bases and operations in different geographic combatant command areas of operations and reinforce our interoperability capability with our NATO Allies and Partners. The 23rd EBS has conducted a multitude of missions alongside ally and partner nations throughout multiple AORs, demonstrating the U.S. extended deterrent commitment to our Allies and Partners and enhanced regional security.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2023 Date Posted: 03.21.2023 05:07 Story ID: 440805 Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BTF 23-2: Global Reach, by 1st Lt. Christopher Thibeaux-Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.