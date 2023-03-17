Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BTF 23-2: Norway [Image 5 of 8]

    BTF 23-2: Norway

    MORON AIR BASE, SPAIN

    03.16.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Wright 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts a low-approach over Norway during a Bomber Task Force mission March 16, 2023. U.S. Strategic Command BTF missions provide opportunities to train and work with our allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Wright)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    This work, BTF 23-2: Norway [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Partnership
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF23
    BomberTaskForce23

