BTF 23-2: Norway

A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts a low-approach over Norway during a Bomber Task Force mission March 16, 2023. U.S. Strategic Command BTF missions provide opportunities to train and work with our allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Wright)
|03.16.2023
|03.19.2023 11:22
|7688875
|230316-F-CD213-1038
|5728x3811
|1.21 MB
|MORON AIR BASE, ES
|3
|1
