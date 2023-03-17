BTF 23-2: Norway

Aircrew assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron prepare for take-off at Morón Air Base, Spain, March 16, 2023. U.S. Strategic Command forces are on watch 24/7/365 to deter and detect strategic attack against the U.S. and our Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Wright)
|03.16.2023
|03.19.2023 11:22
|7688871
|230316-F-CD213-1001
|4573x3043
|1.07 MB
|MORON AIR BASE, ES
|1
|1
