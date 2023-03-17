BTF 23-2: Norway

Aircrew assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron prepare for take-off at Morón Air Base, Spain, March 16, 2023. U.S. Strategic Command forces are on watch 24/7/365 to deter and detect strategic attack against the U.S. and our Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Wright)

