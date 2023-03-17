A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron flies over Norway during a Bomber Task Force mission March 16, 2023. Bomber Task Force missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a global security environment that is more diverse and uncertain than at any other time in recent history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Wright)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2023 11:22
|Photo ID:
|7688878
|VIRIN:
|230316-F-CD213-1075
|Resolution:
|4313x2426
|Size:
|861.98 KB
|Location:
|MORON AIR BASE, ES
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, BTF 23-2: Norway [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT