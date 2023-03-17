BTF 23-2: Norway

A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron flies over Norway during a Bomber Task Force mission March 16, 2023. The U.S. maintains a strong, credible strategic bomber force that enhances the security and stability of Allies and Partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Wright)

