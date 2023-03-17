Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BTF 23-2: Norway [Image 7 of 8]

    BTF 23-2: Norway

    MORON AIR BASE, SPAIN

    03.16.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Wright 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron flies over Norway during a Bomber Task Force mission March 16, 2023. The U.S. maintains a strong, credible strategic bomber force that enhances the security and stability of Allies and Partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Wright)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.19.2023 11:22
    Photo ID: 7688877
    VIRIN: 230316-F-CD213-1069
    Resolution: 5016x2821
    Size: 857.9 KB
    Location: MORON AIR BASE, ES 
    This work, BTF 23-2: Norway [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Partnership
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF23
    BomberTaskForce23

