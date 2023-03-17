Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 [Image 8 of 16]

    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 55th Fighter Squadron displays the squadron’s signature “shooter” hand signal during the first day of exercise Red Flag-Nellis (RF-N) 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 13, 2023. RF-N 23-2 provides a challenging and dynamic environment for the 20th Fighter Wing pilots and aircrew by bringing air forces and airframes from around the world together to integrate as a team during simulated wartime operations, ensuring seamless interoperability for potential future conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    This work, 20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

