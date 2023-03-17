Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 [Image 3 of 16]

    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Branndon Fuller, 55th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, communicates with a pilot through his headset on the first day of exercise Red Flag-Nellis (RF-N) 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 13, 2023. The 20th Maintenance Group is a vital component to the Wild Weasel mission, and the Airmen involved in supporting RF-N 23-2 are critical to delivering combat airpower and ensuring the 20th Fighter Wing aircrew receive world class training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.17.2023 22:31
    Photo ID: 7688019
    VIRIN: 230313-F-ZB805-0687
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2
    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2
    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2
    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2
    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2
    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2
    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2
    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2
    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2
    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2
    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2
    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2
    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2
    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2
    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2
    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shaw AFB
    55th FS
    NellisAFB
    RFNAFB
    red flag 23-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT