U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Branndon Fuller, 55th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, communicates with a pilot through his headset on the first day of exercise Red Flag-Nellis (RF-N) 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 13, 2023. The 20th Maintenance Group is a vital component to the Wild Weasel mission, and the Airmen involved in supporting RF-N 23-2 are critical to delivering combat airpower and ensuring the 20th Fighter Wing aircrew receive world class training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2023 Date Posted: 03.17.2023 22:31 Photo ID: 7688019 VIRIN: 230313-F-ZB805-0687 Resolution: 5634x4024 Size: 3.52 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.