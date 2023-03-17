20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2

The 79th Fighter Squadron flagship jet stands static on the flightline during the first day of exercise Red Flag-Nellis (RF-N) 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 13, 2023. RF-N 23-2 provides a challenging and dynamic environment for the 20th Fighter Wing pilots and aircrew by bringing air forces and airframes from around the world together to integrate as a team during simulated wartime operations, ensuring seamless interoperability for potential future conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

