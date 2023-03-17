Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 [Image 2 of 16]

    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 79th Fighter Squadron flagship jet stands static on the flightline during the first day of exercise Red Flag-Nellis (RF-N) 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 13, 2023. RF-N 23-2 provides a challenging and dynamic environment for the 20th Fighter Wing pilots and aircrew by bringing air forces and airframes from around the world together to integrate as a team during simulated wartime operations, ensuring seamless interoperability for potential future conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.17.2023 22:31
    Photo ID: 7688018
    VIRIN: 230313-F-ZB805-0684
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 11.24 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    This work, 20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Shaw AFB
    79th FS
    NellisAFB
    RFNAFB
    red flag 23-2

