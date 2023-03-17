Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 [Image 4 of 16]

    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ryan Mehl, 79th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, performs pre-flight checks during the first day of exercise Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 13, 2023. The 20th Fighter Wing Wild Weasels actively seek out advanced, realistic and innovative training opportunities to hone individual skills and integrate all-domain capabilities to deter and defeat adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.17.2023 22:31
    Photo ID: 7688020
    VIRIN: 230313-F-ZB805-0689
    Resolution: 5714x3809
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Shaw AFB
    79th FS
    NellisAFB
    RFNAFB
    red flag 23-2

