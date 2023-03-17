U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ryan Mehl, 79th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, performs pre-flight checks during the first day of exercise Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 13, 2023. The 20th Fighter Wing Wild Weasels actively seek out advanced, realistic and innovative training opportunities to hone individual skills and integrate all-domain capabilities to deter and defeat adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2023 22:31
|Photo ID:
|7688020
|VIRIN:
|230313-F-ZB805-0689
|Resolution:
|5714x3809
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
