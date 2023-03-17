U.S. Air Force Capt. Claire “Buzzer” Randolph, 55th Fighter Squadron pilot, steps to an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the first day of exercise Red Flag-Nellis (RF-N) 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 13, 2023. Through dedicated training opportunities like RF-N 23-2, Wild Weasels ensure combat readiness and the tactical proficiency needed to maintain a ready force capable of ensuring the collective defense of the United States, their partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2023 Date Posted: 03.17.2023 22:31 Photo ID: 7688021 VIRIN: 230313-F-ZB805-0690 Resolution: 5510x3673 Size: 3.62 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.