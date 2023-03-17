20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2

U.S. Air Force Capt. Claire “Buzzer” Randolph, 55th Fighter Squadron pilot, steps to an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the first day of exercise Red Flag-Nellis (RF-N) 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 13, 2023. Through dedicated training opportunities like RF-N 23-2, Wild Weasels ensure combat readiness and the tactical proficiency needed to maintain a ready force capable of ensuring the collective defense of the United States, their partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2023 22:31
|Photo ID:
|7688021
|VIRIN:
|230313-F-ZB805-0690
|Resolution:
|5510x3673
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
