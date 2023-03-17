Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 [Image 5 of 16]

    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Claire “Buzzer” Randolph, 55th Fighter Squadron pilot, steps to an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the first day of exercise Red Flag-Nellis (RF-N) 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 13, 2023. Through dedicated training opportunities like RF-N 23-2, Wild Weasels ensure combat readiness and the tactical proficiency needed to maintain a ready force capable of ensuring the collective defense of the United States, their partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.17.2023 22:31
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Shaw AFB
    55th FS
    NellisAFB
    RFNAFB
    red flag 23-2

