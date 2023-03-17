A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 55th Fighter Squadron prepares to taxi during the first day of exercise Red Flag-Nellis (RF-N) 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 13, 2023. RF-N 23-2 provides more complex target areas, camouflage and concealment techniques in multiple spectrums, and introduces realistic scenarios for the 20th Fighter Wing, forcing reattacks in accordance with acceptable levels of risk as it concentrates on the U.S. European Command and U.S. Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2023 Date Posted: 03.17.2023 22:31 Photo ID: 7688022 VIRIN: 230313-F-ZB805-0691 Resolution: 6036x4024 Size: 4.79 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.