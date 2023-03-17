Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 [Image 6 of 16]

    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 55th Fighter Squadron prepares to taxi during the first day of exercise Red Flag-Nellis (RF-N) 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 13, 2023. RF-N 23-2 provides more complex target areas, camouflage and concealment techniques in multiple spectrums, and introduces realistic scenarios for the 20th Fighter Wing, forcing reattacks in accordance with acceptable levels of risk as it concentrates on the U.S. European Command and U.S. Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.17.2023 22:31
    Photo ID: 7688022
    VIRIN: 230313-F-ZB805-0691
    Resolution: 6036x4024
    Size: 4.79 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2
    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2
    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2
    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2
    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2
    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2
    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2
    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2
    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2
    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2
    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2
    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2
    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2
    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2
    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2
    20th FW leads Red Flag-Nellis 23-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shaw AFB
    NellisAFB
    RFNAFB
    red flag 23-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT