Col. (Ret.) Ralph Puckett, Jr., America’s last living Congressional Medal of Honor recipient from the Korean War and a lifelong Army leader, looks on during the Alpha Battery, 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment “Iron Thunder” change of command ceremony in the 4-27 FA motor pool at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 13, 2023. Puckett is the grandfather of Capt. Martha Kinnett, the incoming battery commander.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2023 20:11
|Photo ID:
|7687966
|VIRIN:
|230314-A-KV967-1023
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|948.4 KB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|COLUMBUS, GA, US
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Medal of Honor recipient honors Bliss, 1st AD with visit during local stay [Image 16 of 16], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT