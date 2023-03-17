Army Medal of Honor recipient honors Bliss, 1st AD with visit during local stay

Col. (Ret.) Ralph Puckett, Jr., America’s last living Congressional Medal of Honor recipient from the Korean War and a lifelong Army leader, during the Alpha Battery, 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment change of command ceremony in the 4-27 FA motor pool at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 13, 2023. Puckett is an Army legend whose actions as a Soldier, Ranger, and leader has made his name synonymous with the highest values of military service. The colonel, his wife Jeannie, and their family were in El Paso to watch their granddaughter, Capt. Martha Kinnett, take command of the 1st Armored Division field artillery battery.

