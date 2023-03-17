Army Medal of Honor recipient honors Bliss, 1st AD with visit during local stay

Soldiers from Alpha Battery, 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment in formation at their battery change of command in the 4-27 FA motor pool at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 13, 2023. During the ceremony, Capt. Martha Kinnett took command of the field artillery battery. Kinnett is the granddaughter of Col. (Ret.) Ralph Puckett, Jr., America’s last living Congressional Medal of Honor recipient from the Korean War and a lifelong Army leader, who was in attendance for the ceremony.

