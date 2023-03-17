Army Medal of Honor recipient honors Bliss, 1st AD with visit during local stay

An Alpha Battery, 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment Soldier bears the battery guidon during a change of command ceremony in the 4-27 FA motor pool at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 13, 2023. Col. (Ret.) Ralph Puckett, Jr., America’s last living Congressional Medal of Honor recipient from the Korean War and a lifetime Army leader, was in attendance for the ceremony as his granddaughter, Capt. Martha Kinnett, took command of the 1st Armored Division field artillery battery.

Date Taken: 03.14.2023
Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US