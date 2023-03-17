Army Medal of Honor recipient honors Bliss, 1st AD with visit during local stay

A Soldier renders a salute for Col. (Ret.) Ralph Puckett, Jr., America’s last living Congressional Medal of Honor recipient from the Korean War and a lifelong Army leader, in the 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment motor pool at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 13, 2023. Puckett, who followed his gallant actions that earned him the Medal of Honor with more than 20 years of exceptional Army service, his wife Jeannie, and their family were in El Paso to watch their granddaughter, Capt. Martha Kinnett, take command of Ares Battery, 4-27 FA, of the 1st Armored Division.

