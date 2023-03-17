Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Medal of Honor recipient honors Bliss, 1st AD with visit during local stay [Image 14 of 16]

    Army Medal of Honor recipient honors Bliss, 1st AD with visit during local stay

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Photo by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Col. (Ret.) Ralph Puckett, Jr., America’s last living Congressional Medal of Honor recipient from the Korean War and a lifelong Army leader, seated next to his wife Jeannie, looks on during the Alpha Battery, 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment change of command ceremony in the 4-27 FA motor pool at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 13, 2023. Puckett is the grandfather of Capt. Martha Kinnett, the incoming battery commander.

