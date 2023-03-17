Capt. Martha Kinnett, the incoming battery commander, stands during the Alpha Battery, 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment “Iron Thunder” change of command ceremony in the 4-27 FA motor pool at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 14, 2023. Kinnett is the granddaughter of Col. (Ret.) Ralph Puckett, Jr., (pictured) America’s last living Congressional Medal of Honor recipient from the Korean War and a lifelong Army leader, who was in attendance for the ceremony.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2023 Date Posted: 03.17.2023 20:14 Photo ID: 7687958 VIRIN: 230314-A-KV967-1005 Resolution: 2100x1575 Size: 1.4 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Hometown: COLUMBUS, GA, US Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US Hometown: FORT BENNING, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Medal of Honor recipient honors Bliss, 1st AD with visit during local stay [Image 16 of 16], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.