    F-22 Raptors Successfully Rearmed in ACE Capabilities Milestone [Image 1 of 10]

    F-22 Raptors Successfully Rearmed in ACE Capabilities Milestone

    PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Total force Airmen from the 154th and 15th Aircraft Maintenance Groups arrive at the Pacific Missile Range Facility on March 7, 2023, at Barking Sands, Hawaii. Aircraft armament systems crews were transited to Kauai on a C-17 Globemaster III to help receive, rearm, and launch fighter aircraft within a condensed time window. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

