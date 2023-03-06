Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22 Raptors Successfully Rearmed in ACE Capabilities Milestone [Image 3 of 10]

    F-22 Raptors Successfully Rearmed in ACE Capabilities Milestone

    PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    An F-22 Raptor pilot from the 154th Wing goes through a pre-flight checklist March 9, 2023, at the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, Hawaii. Total-Force weapons specialists from 154th and 15th Wings achieved a significant milestone in enhancing F-22 Raptors' agile combat employment capabilities by successfully rearming them at the PMRF. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 03:25
    Photo ID: 7674335
    VIRIN: 230309-Z-GR156-0543
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 0 B
    Location: PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY, HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Raptors Successfully Rearmed in ACE Capabilities Milestone [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-22 Raptors Successfully Rearmed in ACE Capabilities Milestone

