F-22 Raptors Successfully Rearmed in ACE Capabilities Milestone

F-22 Raptor pilots from the 199th Fighter Squadron are received by total-force maintenance personnel March 8, 2023, at the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, Hawaii. Total-Force weapons specialists from 154th and 15th Wings achieved a significant milestone in enhancing F-22 Raptors' agile combat employment capabilities by successfully rearming them at the Pacific Missile Range Facility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

