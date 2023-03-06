F-22 Raptors Successfully Rearmed in ACE Capabilities Milestone

An F-22 Raptor, operated by the 199th and 19th Fighter Squadrons flies March 9, 2023, at the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, Hawaii. Total-Force weapons specialists from 154th and 15th Wings achieved a significant milestone in enhancing F-22 Raptors' agile combat employment capabilities by successfully rearming them at the PMRF. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

