F-22 Raptors Successfully Rearmed in ACE Capabilities Milestone

Total-Force weapons specialists from 154th and 15th Wings successfully rearmed F-22 Raptors at the Pacific Missile Range Facility for the first time, 8-9 March, marking a significant milestone in enhancing their ACE capabilities.



The maneuver operation was part of a larger Joint Base Readiness Exercise, carried out by Hawaii Air National Guard and Active-Duty Airmen stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.



Aircraft armament systems crews from the 154th and 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadrons transited to Kauai on a C-17 Globemaster III, loaded with the bare essential equipment needed to help receive, rearm, and launch fighter aircraft within a condensed time window.



Known as the F-22 Tailorable Force Package, the outbound unit was strategically constructed of members with mission-critical skills. Minimal-Mission-Capable Airmen were postured to sustain combat operations between a central hub, JBPH-H, and an outer spoke, the PMRF.



Each training day began with the routinely held launching of F-22 combat sorties. However, upon concluding their initial air battle, Raptor pilots delayed their usual return to JBPH-H and set a course for Kauai, where they would undergo refueling and rearmament. Then, after receiving a full complement of fuel and munitions, they returned to the battle space to engage in additional air-to-air combat training.



As part of the JBRE, all Kauai weapons activities were closely observed by a Wing Inspection Team, who assessed the weapons and ammunition teams’ proficiency in munition preparation, procedures, and loading techniques.



Staff Sgt. Steve Tanaleon, 154th AMXS weapons technician, said his confidence skyrocketed after his team successfully armed their first Raptor in the new, relatively remote environment in less time and utilizing limited resources.



“This is a big deal for all of us,” said Tanaleon. “Especially for part-

timers like myself, we do most of our training on the weekend. But this joint operation thrusted us into these positions of high responsibility and limited resources, proving that we can always get the job done.”



While the inert munitions were non-explosive, participants were trained to always handle them as though the weapon systems were live to ensure that all appropriate safety procedures would be followed in an actual wartime scenario.



Identified as possible obstacles, the airfield's weather and remoteness turned out to be valuable learning experiences for the Airmen.



“Landing conditions were challenging due to the short runway, strong crosswinds, and inclement weather,” said detachment commander Lt. Col. Curtis Yoshimoto, “Our supervisory personnel on the ground are in constant communication with pilots to pass critical information, enabling pilots to adjust and overcome such circumstances.”





By servicing fighter aircraft at the PMRF, TFI Airmen could simulate the conditions of a remote and austere environment.



Maj. Nicholas Danielson, 154 WG mission planner, stated the complex training plan was made possible because of the longstanding partnership between the 154th and 15th Wings. He added that JBRE 23-1 validated the JBPH-H Airmen's capability to rapidly meet emerging requirements.



In addition to executing multiple ACE concepts, the training also served to further the interoperability between U.S. Air Force units and U.S. Navy personnel at the PMRF.



“Our capability to rearm jets at austere locations projects combat airpower, validating the wings' effectiveness to deploy expeditiously anywhere, anytime,” said Danielson. “The TFI training accomplished during this JBRE has proved vital to the 15th and 154th Wing’s readiness and preparation to execute ACE operations in any theater.”

