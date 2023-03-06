Col. Keith A. Young, 15th Wing vice commander and F-22 Raptor pilot, conducts a pre-flight inspection March 9, 2023, at the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, Hawaii. Total-Force weapons specialists from 154th and 15th Wings achieved a significant milestone in enhancing F-22 Raptors' agile combat employment capabilities by successfully rearming them at the PMRF. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2023 Date Posted: 03.10.2023 03:25 Photo ID: 7674342 VIRIN: 230309-Z-GR156-251 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 0 B Location: PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-22 Raptors Successfully Rearmed in ACE Capabilities Milestone [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.