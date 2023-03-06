An F-22 Raptor pilot from the 154th Wing drives down the taxiway March 8, 2023, at the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, Hawaii. Total-Force weapons specialists from 154th and 15th Wings achieved a significant milestone in enhancing F-22 Raptors' agile combat employment capabilities by successfully rearming them at the Pacific Missile Range Facility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 03:25
|Photo ID:
|7674337
|VIRIN:
|230308-F-GR156-033
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-22 Raptors Successfully Rearmed in ACE Capabilities Milestone [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
F-22 Raptors Successfully Rearmed in ACE Capabilities Milestone
