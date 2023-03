AFW2 Trials 2023

Retired U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Trisha Bush, an Air Force Wounded Warrior trials athlete, prepares to release an arrow during an archery competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 28, 2023. Air Force Trials are a Paralympic style competition that features adaptive sports which uses equipment tailored to the needs of the athletes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhobany Sanchez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2023 Date Posted: 03.01.2023 Location: NELLIS AFB, NV, US