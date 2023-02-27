AFW2 Trials 2023

U.S. Army Maj. Victoria Camire, a Wounded Warrior trials athlete, competes during a track and field competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 28, 2023. The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program offers wounded warriors a professional coaching staff, many of whom are competitive athletes themselves.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhobany Sanchez)
