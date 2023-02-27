Carlene Lorimer, a Wounded Warrior trials athlete, prepares to release an arrow during an archery competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 28, 2023. The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program offers wounded warriors a professional coaching staff, many of whom are competitive athletes themselves.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhobany Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 00:36
|Photo ID:
|7655714
|VIRIN:
|230228-F-SK849-1008
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|14.04 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AFB, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFW2 Trials 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Jhobany Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT