AFW2 Trials 2023

Gregory Walker, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, competes in a race during a track and field competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 28, 2023. Air Force Trials are a Paralympic style competition that features adaptive sports which uses equipment tailored to the needs of the athletes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhobany Sanchez)

Date Taken: 02.28.2023
Location: NELLIS AFB, NV, US