Gregory Walker, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, competes in a race during a track and field competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 28, 2023. Air Force Trials are a Paralympic style competition that features adaptive sports which uses equipment tailored to the needs of the athletes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhobany Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 00:36
|Photo ID:
|7655713
|VIRIN:
|230228-F-SK849-0038
|Resolution:
|4411x2941
|Size:
|5.49 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AFB, NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFW2 Trials 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Jhobany Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT