U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lauren Narajo, an Air Force Wounded Warrior trials athlete, pulls an arrow during an archery competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 28, 2023. Air Force Trials are a Paralympic style competition that features adaptive sports which uses equipment tailored to the needs of the athletes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhobany Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 00:36
|Photo ID:
|7655715
|VIRIN:
|230228-F-SK849-1073
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|7.08 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AFB, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFW2 Trials 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Jhobany Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT