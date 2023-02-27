AFW2 Trials 2023

Gary Keller, an Air Force Wounded Warrior trials athlete, pulls an arrow during an archery competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 28, 2023.The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program offers wounded warriors a professional coaching staff, many of whom are competitive athletes themselves.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhobany Sanchez)

