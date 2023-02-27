Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFW2 Trials 2023 [Image 6 of 9]

    AFW2 Trials 2023

    NELLIS AFB, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Airman Jhobany Sanchez 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Gary Keller, an Air Force Wounded Warrior trials athlete, pulls an arrow during an archery competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 28, 2023. The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program offers wounded warriors a professional coaching staff, many of whom are competitive athletes themselves.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhobany Sanchez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 00:36
    Photo ID: 7655716
    VIRIN: 230228-F-SK849-1006
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 17.81 MB
    Location: NELLIS AFB, NV, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFW2 Trials 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Jhobany Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFW2 Trials 2023
    AFW2 Trials 2023
    AFW2 Trials 2023
    AFW2 Trials 2023
    AFW2 Trials 2023
    AFW2 Trials 2023
    AFW2 Trials 2023
    AFW2 Trials 2023
    AFW2 Trials 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #AFW2 #WarriorCare #MilitaryCaregiver #AirForce #RealitytoResiliency #Airman4Life #3AVS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT