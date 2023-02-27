230216-N-NO905-1011

SATTAHIP, THAILAND (Feb. 16, 2023) U.S. Naval Special Warfare and Royal Thai Navy Special Warfare operators conduct a visit, board, search and seizure during FLASH TORCH 2023-1, a joint combined training exercise built upon the two forces’ long-standing relationships and interoperability in the Indo-Pacific. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach. (Courtesy Photo)
U.S. Navy SEALs, Royal Thai Train Prior to Multinational Exercise Cobra Gold 2023
