Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    230216-N-NO905-1011 [Image 8 of 8]

    230216-N-NO905-1011

    SATTAHIP, THAILAND

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alex Smedegard 

    Naval Special Warfare Group ONE

    SATTAHIP, THAILAND (Feb. 16, 2023) U.S. Naval Special Warfare and Royal Thai Navy Special Warfare operators conduct a visit, board, search and seizure during FLASH TORCH 2023-1, a joint combined training exercise built upon the two forces’ long-standing relationships and interoperability in the Indo-Pacific. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 20:33
    Photo ID: 7653316
    VIRIN: 230216-N-NO905-1011
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 8.69 MB
    Location: SATTAHIP, TH 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230216-N-NO905-1011 [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Alex Smedegard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    230131-N-NO905-1001
    230204-N-NO905-1001
    230206-N-NO905-1002
    230214-N-NO905-1001
    230212-N-NO905-1001
    230213-N-NO905-1001
    230216-N-NO905-1008
    230216-N-NO905-1011

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Navy SEALs, Royal Thai Train Prior to Multinational Exercise Cobra Gold 2023

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy SEALs
    Indo-Pacific
    Royal Thai Navy SEALs
    SOFinthePacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT