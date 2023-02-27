230213-N-NO905-1001

SATTAHIP, THAILAND (Feb. 13, 2023) Royal Thai Navy Special Warfare operators rehearse a medical evacuation during FLASH TORCH 2023-1, a joint combined training exercise built upon the two forces’ long-standing relationships and interoperability in the Indo-Pacific. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach. (Courtesy Photo)

