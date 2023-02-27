Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    230214-N-NO905-1001 [Image 4 of 8]

    230214-N-NO905-1001

    SATTAHIP, THAILAND

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alex Smedegard 

    Naval Special Warfare Group ONE

    SATTAHIP, THAILAND (Feb. 14, 2023) A U.S. Naval Special Warfare operator and Royal Thai Navy Special Warfare operator demonstrate explosive breaching procedures during FLASH TORCH 2023-1, a joint combined training exercise built upon the two forces’ long-standing relationships and interoperability in the Indo-Pacific. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain. (Courtesy Photo)

    U.S. Navy SEALs, Royal Thai Train Prior to Multinational Exercise Cobra Gold 2023

    U.S. Navy SEALs
    Indo-Pacific
    Royal Thai Navy SEALs
    SOFinthePacific

