SATTAHIP, THAILAND (Feb. 14, 2023) A U.S. Naval Special Warfare operator and Royal Thai Navy Special Warfare operator demonstrate explosive breaching procedures during FLASH TORCH 2023-1, a joint combined training exercise built upon the two forces’ long-standing relationships and interoperability in the Indo-Pacific. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain. (Courtesy Photo)
|02.14.2023
|02.27.2023 20:33
|7653312
|230214-N-NO905-1001
|1448x965
|370.12 KB
|SATTAHIP, TH
|22
|2
U.S. Navy SEALs, Royal Thai Train Prior to Multinational Exercise Cobra Gold 2023
