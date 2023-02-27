SATTAHIP, THAILAND (Feb. 13, 2023) Royal Thai Navy Special Warfare operators demonstrate Muay Thai techniques with U.S. Naval Special Warfare operators during a culture day as part of FLASH TORCH 2023-1, a joint combined training exercise built upon the two forces’ long-standing relationships and interoperability in the Indo-Pacific. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach. (Courtesy Photo. This image has been altered due to operational security purposes.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2023 Date Posted: 02.27.2023 20:33 Photo ID: 7653310 VIRIN: 230204-N-NO905-1001 Resolution: 1654x1103 Size: 888.95 KB Location: SATTAHIP, TH Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 230204-N-NO905-1001 [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Alex Smedegard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.