SATTAHIP, THAILAND (Feb. 13, 2023) Royal Thai Navy Special Warfare operators demonstrate Muay Thai techniques with U.S. Naval Special Warfare operators during a culture day as part of FLASH TORCH 2023-1, a joint combined training exercise built upon the two forces’ long-standing relationships and interoperability in the Indo-Pacific. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach. (Courtesy Photo. This image has been altered due to operational security purposes.)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 20:33
|Photo ID:
|7653310
|VIRIN:
|230204-N-NO905-1001
|Resolution:
|1654x1103
|Size:
|888.95 KB
|Location:
|SATTAHIP, TH
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 230204-N-NO905-1001 [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Alex Smedegard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Navy SEALs, Royal Thai Train Prior to Multinational Exercise Cobra Gold 2023
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT