    230131-N-NO905-1001 [Image 1 of 8]

    230131-N-NO905-1001

    SATTAHIP, THAILAND

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alex Smedegard 

    Naval Special Warfare Group ONE

    SATTAHIP, THAILAND (Jan. 31, 2023) U.S. Naval Special Warfare and Royal Thai Navy Special Warfare personnel participate in the opening ceremony of FLASH TORCH 2023-1, a joint combined training exercise built upon the two forces’ long-standing relationships and interoperability in the Indo-Pacific. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach. (Courtesy Photo. This image has been altered due to operational security purposes.)

