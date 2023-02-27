SATTAHIP, THAILAND (Feb. 12, 2023) U.S. Naval Special Warfare operators rehearse a direct-action mission during FLASH TORCH 2023-1, a joint combined training exercise built upon the two forces’ long-standing relationships and interoperability in the Indo-Pacific. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 20:33
|Photo ID:
|7653313
|VIRIN:
|230212-N-NO905-1001
|Resolution:
|1824x1216
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|SATTAHIP, TH
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|3
U.S. Navy SEALs, Royal Thai Train Prior to Multinational Exercise Cobra Gold 2023
