230212-N-NO905-1001

SATTAHIP, THAILAND (Feb. 12, 2023) U.S. Naval Special Warfare operators rehearse a direct-action mission during FLASH TORCH 2023-1, a joint combined training exercise built upon the two forces’ long-standing relationships and interoperability in the Indo-Pacific. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach. (Courtesy Photo)

