SATTAHIP, THAILAND (Feb. 6, 2023) U.S. Naval Special Warfare and Royal Thai Navy Special Warfare operators perform tactical combat casualty care during FLASH TORCH 2023-1, a joint combined training exercise built upon the two forces’ long-standing relationships and interoperability in the Indo-Pacific. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2023 Date Posted: 02.27.2023 20:33 Photo ID: 7653311 VIRIN: 230206-N-NO905-1002 Resolution: 1470x980 Size: 723.37 KB Location: SATTAHIP, TH Web Views: 13 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 230206-N-NO905-1002 [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Alex Smedegard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.