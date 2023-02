USAFE band rehearses with Senegalese Armed Forces

Senegalese Armed Forces Warrant Officer Chiekh Goudeaby, a musician in the Senegalese Armed Forces Band, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Daffinee, a musician in the U. S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Band, dance together as other members of the USAFE band cheer them on Feb. 26, 2023, in Dakar, Senegal. Performing for our African partners and the local population solidifies our unique international bonds and enhances our partnership with Senegal and all our Association of African Air Forces’ partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeleine E. Jinks)

