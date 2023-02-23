USAFE band rehearses with Senegalese Armed Forces

Senegalese Armed Forces Corporal Robert Diouf, a musician in the Senegalese Armed Forces Band plays the keyboard during a rehearsal with members of the U. S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Band Feb 26, 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Music is a form of communication that helps bridge cultures and build long-lasting friendships. Through music, the USAFE Band are building bonds across language barriers to foster regional relationships among African partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeleine E. Jinks)

