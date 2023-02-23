Senegalese Armed Forces Corporal Robert Diouf, a musician in the Senegalese Armed Forces Band plays the keyboard during a rehearsal with members of the U. S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Band Feb 26, 2023 in Dakar, Senegal. Music is a form of communication that helps bridge cultures and build long-lasting friendships. Through music, the USAFE Band are building bonds across language barriers to foster regional relationships among African partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeleine E. Jinks)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 05:13
|Photo ID:
|7651833
|VIRIN:
|230226-F-PQ209-1132
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|28.57 MB
|Location:
|DAKAR, SN
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFE band rehearses with Senegalese Armed Forces [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Madeleine Jinks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
