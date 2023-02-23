USAFE band rehearses with Senegalese Armed Forces

Senegalese Armed Forces Warrant Officer Chiekh Goudeaby, a musician in the Senegalese Armed Forces Band, plays the trumpet during a rehearsal with the U. S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Band Feb. 26, 2023, in Dakar, Senegal. By transcending language and cultural barriers through the universal power of music, military bands promote peace, build relationships and strengthens unity among people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeleine E. Jinks)

Date Taken: 02.26.2023 Location: DAKAR, SN