USAFE band rehearses with Senegalese Armed Forces

Senegalese Armed Forces Warrant Officer Chiekh Goudeaby, a musician in the Senegalese Armed Forces Band, sings a solo during a rehearsal with the U. S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Band Feb. 26, 2023, in Dakar, Senegal. Music is a form of communication that helps bridge cultures and build long-lasting friendships. Through music, the USAFE Band are building bonds across language barriers to foster regional relationships among African partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeleine E. Jinks)

