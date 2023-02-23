Senegalese Armed Forces Warrant Officer Sgt Chiekh Goudeaby, a musician in the Senegalese Armed Forces Band, performs for members of the U. S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Band during a rehearsal Feb. 26, 2023, in Dakar, Senegal. By transcending language and cultural barriers through the universal power of music, military bands promote peace, build relationships, and strengthen unity among people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeleine E. Jinks)
Date Taken:
|02.26.2023
Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 05:25
Location:
|DAKAR, SN
This work, USAFE band rehearses with Senegalese Armed Forces [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Madeleine Jinks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
