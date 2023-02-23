USAFE band rehearses with Senegalese Armed Forces

Members of the Senegalese Armed Forces Band rehearse side-by-side with members of the U. S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Band Feb. 26, 2023, in Dakar, Senegal. Performing for our African partners and the local population solidifies our unique international bonds and enhances our partnership with Senegal and all our Association of African Air Forces’ partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeleine E. Jinks)

