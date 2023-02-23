Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE band rehearses with Senegalese Armed Forces [Image 2 of 10]

    USAFE band rehearses with Senegalese Armed Forces

    DAKAR, SENEGAL

    02.26.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madeleine Jinks 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Members of the Senegalese Armed Forces Band rehearse side-by-side with members of the U. S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Band Feb. 26, 2023, in Dakar, Senegal. Performing for our African partners and the local population solidifies our unique international bonds and enhances our partnership with Senegal and all our Association of African Air Forces’ partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeleine E. Jinks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 05:25
    Photo ID: 7651825
    VIRIN: 230226-F-PQ209-0190
    Resolution: 7620x5120
    Size: 24.68 MB
    Location: DAKAR, SN 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Africa
    USAFE
    AFRICOM
    Senegal
    AAAF
    AACS 22

