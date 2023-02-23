USAFE band rehearses with Senegalese Armed Forces

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Meghan Yankowskas, a clarinet player in the U. S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Band, performs a solo during a rehearsal with the Senegalese Armed Forces Band Feb. 26, 2023, in Dakar, Senegal. The USAFE Band serves as a bridge to increase our cultural ties and enrich the partnerships between the U.S. and Senegal through music. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeleine E. Jinks)

