U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Meghan Yankowskas, a clarinet player in the U. S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Band, performs a solo during a rehearsal with the Senegalese Armed Forces Band Feb. 26, 2023, in Dakar, Senegal. The USAFE Band serves as a bridge to increase our cultural ties and enrich the partnerships between the U.S. and Senegal through music. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeleine E. Jinks)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 05:25
|Photo ID:
|7651829
|VIRIN:
|230226-F-PQ209-0860
|Resolution:
|4404x4892
|Size:
|15.84 MB
|Location:
|DAKAR, SN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFE band rehearses with Senegalese Armed Forces [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Madeleine Jinks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT