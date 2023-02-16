Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — February [Image 12 of 12]

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — February

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    This is a photo of a photo of former Maj. Gen. Robert Bruce McCoy for whom Fort McCoy, Wis., is named for. Fort McCoy is named for Robert Bruce McCoy. He was born Sept. 5, 1867, in Kenosha, Wis. The son of a Civil War captain, Robert B. McCoy was a prominent local resident who served as a lawyer, district attorney, county judge, and mayor of Sparta, Wis. In 1920, he was nominated as (a) candidate for governor of Wisconsin. Robert B. McCoy’s military career began in May 1895. He reached the rank of major general during his 31 years of distinguished service, which included duty in the Spanish-American War, the police action in Mexico, and in World War I. (U.S. Army Photo)

