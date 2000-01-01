Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — February [Image 2 of 12]

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — February

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.07.1985

    Members of a field artillery unit from Fort Campbell, Ky., participate in a winter slingload exercise involving a Chinook helicopter on the Fort McCoy cantonment area in February 1985 at Fort McCoy, Wis. (Photo by Mike Orrico/Fort McCoy Staff)

    Date Taken: 02.07.1985
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 23:15
    Photo ID: 7638322
    VIRIN: 850207-A-A4608-812
    Resolution: 2494x1605
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Wisconsin
    Fort Campbell
    Chinook helicopter
    history
    training
    Fort McCoy

