Members of a field artillery unit from Fort Campbell, Ky., participate in a winter slingload exercise involving a Chinook helicopter on the Fort McCoy cantonment area in February 1985 at Fort McCoy, Wis. (Photo by Mike Orrico/Fort McCoy Staff)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.1985
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 23:15
|Photo ID:
|7638322
|VIRIN:
|850207-A-A4608-812
|Resolution:
|2494x1605
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This Month in Fort McCoy History — February 2023
