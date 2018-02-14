A student in the Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 18-04 participates in cold-water immersion training as part of the course training Feb. 14, 2018, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The students included Marines and Soldiers. In addition to cold-water immmersion, CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. The training is coordinated through the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2018 Date Posted: 02.16.2023 23:15 Photo ID: 7638330 VIRIN: 180214-A-OK556-302 Resolution: 3157x2289 Size: 4.55 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, This Month in Fort McCoy History — February [Image 12 of 12], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.