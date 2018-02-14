Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — February [Image 10 of 12]

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — February

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2018

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                         

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A student in the Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 18-04 participates in cold-water immersion training as part of the course training Feb. 14, 2018, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The students included Marines and Soldiers. In addition to cold-water immmersion, CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. The training is coordinated through the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

