Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — February [Image 4 of 12]

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — February

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.02.1985

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Kieltsch, former Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major, rides up the tow bar at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area in February 1985 at Fort McCoy, Wis. (U.S. Army Photo by Mike Orrico/Fort McCoy Staff)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.1985
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 23:15
    Photo ID: 7638324
    VIRIN: 850202-A-A4608-657
    Resolution: 3583x2721
    Size: 5.8 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This Month in Fort McCoy History — February [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    This Month in Fort McCoy History — February
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — February
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — February
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — February
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — February
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — February
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — February
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — February
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — February
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — February
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — February
    This Month in Fort McCoy History — February

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    This Month in Fort McCoy History &mdash; February 2023

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    1985
    history
    Fort McCoy
    Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Garrison CSM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT