Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Kieltsch, former Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major, rides up the tow bar at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area in February 1985 at Fort McCoy, Wis. (U.S. Army Photo by Mike Orrico/Fort McCoy Staff)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.1985
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 23:15
|Photo ID:
|7638324
|VIRIN:
|850202-A-A4608-657
|Resolution:
|3583x2721
|Size:
|5.8 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
This work, This Month in Fort McCoy History — February [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
This Month in Fort McCoy History — February 2023
